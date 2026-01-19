Who is Sanjay Kaushik, Indian businessman jailed for 30 months in US for illegal export of aviation gear to Russia?

Sanjay Kaushik, a New Delhi-based aviation executive, has been sentenced to more than two years in a US federal prison for violating American export control laws by attempting to ship restricted aircraft components to Russia. The 58-year-old managing partner of Arezo Aviation, as per the DOJ press release, received a 30-month prison sentence followed by 36 months of supervised release. The DOJ announced a 30-month sentence for a Delhi-based businessman (REUTERS)

Prosecutors said the case involved sensitive aviation technology and a deliberate effort to bypass US national security regulations.

“Those who scheme to circumvent U.S. export control laws—especially when it involves technologies with military applications—will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said.

“The security of the United States demands that perpetrators of deceitful schemes like this one are held accountable for their actions.”

“This was no lapse in judgment. It was a calculated, profit-driven scheme involving repeated transactions, substantial gains, and coordination with foreign co-conspirators, including sanctioned Russian entities,” US Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford added. “This defendant sought, on multiple occasions, to undermine safeguards critical to U.S. national security and foreign policy for his own personal gain.”

Kaushik was arrested in Miami, Florida, on October 17, 2024, after federal authorities issued a criminal complaint and arrest warrant. He remained in custody and later pleaded guilty in October 2025 to conspiring to export aviation parts with both civilian and military applications to Russia.

According to US officials, the conspiracy began in early September 2023. Kaushik and his associates repeatedly purchased aircraft components from an Oregon-based supplier, falsely claiming the parts were meant for use by his India-based company. Investigators said the true destination was Russia, with India intended to be used as a transit point.

One of the key items involved was an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), a highly sensitive navigation and flight-control device. Such equipment requires special authorization from the US Department of Commerce before export to restricted countries, including Russia. Prosecutors said Kaushik and his co-conspirators misrepresented the end user, claiming the system would be installed in a civilian helicopter operated by his firm.

Federal authorities intervened before the export could be completed. A judge blocked the shipment, and the AHRS was ultimately detained inside the United States.

Kaushik did not seek release after his arrest. While he ultimately received a 30-month sentence following his guilty plea, he had originally faced the possibility of up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million or more on each charge.