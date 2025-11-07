Who is Sean Dunn? 3 things to know about ‘DC Sandwich Guy’ acquitted in ICE case

A federal jury this week, on Thursday, found Sean Charles Dunn, 37, not guilty of misdemeanor assault after he threw a sandwich at a federal agent during a protest in Washington. The verdict ends a case that turned a food-fling into a national spectacle. Sean Dunn addressing the media after trial(Wusa9 video report)

Addressing the media after the trial, Dunn said, “I am so happy that justice prevailed.” He also thanked everyone who helped him through the situation in the statement.

Here are five key things about Dunn and the case:

A short misdemeanor trial

The case against him lasted less than two days before deliberations began. While prosecutors initially sought a felony indictment, a grand jury refused. The jury deliberated roughly seven hours and returned a not-guilty verdict.

Dunn was a former Justice Department employee

According to CNN, Dunn served as an international-affairs specialist in the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) Criminal Division before he was terminated following the sandwich incident.

Attorney-General Pam Bondi announced his firing as part of a warning to federal employees. In a statement posted on social media, Bondi said, "This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ. You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.

The Viral Sandwich throw moment

On August 10 2025, Dunn confronted a group of federal agents outside a nightclub in D.C., shouted, “Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” and threw a Subway sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. The incident, caught on video, sparked memes and mural art in the city.

The video of the incident shows Dunn flinging a foot-long sandwich, hitting the agent’s chest.