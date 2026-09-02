Who is Sergio Galvez Perez? 5 things on California man wanted for incest, with teen daughter, after newborn found dead

Authorities are searching for Sergio Galvez Perez and his 14-year-old daughter, after a newborn baby was found dead on the roadside in a rural area of California .

As per authorities, Perez and his 14-year-old daughter are believed to be the parents of the deceased newborn. Authorities, on August 1, responded to reports of a baby girl found unresponsive on the 100 block of Struve Road in Monterey County. The incident took place around 8:30am and the baby was declared dead at the scene.

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Detectives believe the 14-year-old gave birth to the baby on the side of the road, leaving her there, before fleeing. Authorities named the deceased newborn ‘Baby Angelita’ and forensic examination has indicated signs of traumatic injury. The teen is wanted on suspicion of murder and Perez has been accused of concealing her from law enforcement. Her identity has not been released given she's a juvenile and herself is a victim of sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old's mother, Ofelia Garcia Ortega, has also been arrested for child endangerment. Amid the ongoing search for Sergio Galvez Perez, here's all you need to know about him.

Who is Sergio Galvez Perez? 5 things to know Sergio Galvez Perez is a 38-year-old resident of Castroville/Salinas. The charges against Perez include Penal Code 285, Incest, Penal Code 288(a), Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14, Penal Code 288(c)(1), Lewd Acts with a Minor, Penal Code 261.5(d), Unlawful Sexual Intercourse, Penal Code 278.5(a), Child Concealment, and Penal Code 273a(a), Child Endangerment. People have been advised not to ‘approach or attempt to confront’ Perez, but rather contact local law enforcement or dial 911 if they happen to spot him. Perez's family is believed to have ties to Tierra Blanca in the Mexican state of Guerrero, as per The Pajaronian, a local publication. Perez is a singer and keyboardist and performed with the musical group El Águila Real y su Ritmo Sabroso. Investigators reportedly had contact with Perez four weeks back over an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

How was Perez identified? As per the police statement, Flock cameras helped them narrow down vehicle movement at the time, and they found one of interest, which happened to be registered to Perez.

“With limited information initially available following the discovery of Baby Angelita, detectives utilized the Flock automated license plate reader camera system to develop investigative leads. Information obtained through the system played a critical role in helping detectives identify and track a vehicle of interest associated with the murder investigation. Within 53 hours, investigators combined information obtained through Flock with traditional investigative techniques to develop additional leads, identify individuals associated with the vehicle of interest, and locate persons connected to the murder investigation,” the statement read.

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto stated, “Providing our detectives with effective investigative tools strengthens their ability to solve crimes and protect our communities. This case demonstrates the value of that investment. Most importantly, we cannot lose sight of Baby Angelita, an innocent child whose life was tragically lost. We remain committed to seeking justice on her behalf," as per the official statement.