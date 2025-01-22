Who was David Maland? Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont was veteran of force; suspect ID’d as German national

A US Border Patrol agent who was murdered during a traffic stop in Vermont near the Northern border has been identified as David ‘Chris’ Maland, an agency veteran of nearly a decade. The incident took place during a traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont on Monday, January 20, at 3:15 pm, the Department of Homeland Security said. Maland’s murder came as Donald Trump swore in as the 47th president of the United States. Who was David ‘Chris’ Maland? Border Patrol agent killed in Vermont was veteran of force (David Maland/Joan Maland via AP)(AP)

Who was David ‘Chris’ Maland?

Maland, 44, had been assigned to the Newport, Vermont, Border Patrol station when he was shot dead on Interstate 91 near Coventry, federal law enforcement sources said, New York Post reported. “A Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty,” acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a statement, according to Fox News.

Huffman added, “Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure.”

Maland, a US Air Force veteran, was working in the Border Patrol’s Swanton sector, which encompasses Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire.

This undated image courtesy of Joan Maland shows U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland and his K9 partner, Cora. David Maland was killed Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, following a traffic stop in Vermont. (David Maland/Joan Maland via AP)(AP)

Meanwhile, the suspect who shot Maland has been identified as a German national on a legal visa, according to Fox News Digital. While this suspect was killed, another attacker who was with him was injured and is now in federal custody.

“Our partners at the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the deceased subject is a German national in the U.S. on a current Visa,” a spokesperson with FBI Albany said.

The Border Patrol Union shared its condolences in an X post, writing, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of our fallen brother in green in Vermont.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, FBI Albany said of Maland’s tragic death, “We are heartbroken for our partners and share in their grief as they mourn the loss of their colleague.”

The FBI field office said that it is working with federal, state and local officials to continue to investigate the incident. “FBI Albany has numerous resources in the area, to include our Evidence Response Team (ERT), Victim Services, Digital Forensics, and dozens of Special Agents,” they said.