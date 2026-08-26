Who was Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Dankert? 5 things to know about woman killed in Boston Harbor boat crash
Lawrence Shieh is facing charges, including involuntary manslaughter, after a grand jury returned an indictment over the May 14 crash.
Authorities have indicted a man in connection with a fatal boat collision in Boston Harbor that occurred late at night in May, officials announced Tuesday.
Lawrence Shieh is facing charges, including involuntary manslaughter, after a grand jury returned an indictment over the May 14 crash.
The incident resulted in the death of Elizabeth Dankert and left two of her friends seriously injured, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, according to NBC Boston.
Who was Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dankert? 5 things to know
1. She was 24 and from Andover: Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dankert, 24, of Andover, Massachusetts, was killed after a boat crashed into a pier near Boston Logan International Airport.
2. She was a Union College graduate: Dankert graduated from Union College in 2024, where she majored in English. She was also a member of the college’s women’s soccer team.
3. She was a college athlete: Union College remembered Dankert as an “exceptional student-athlete.” She played soccer throughout her four years at the school and was also involved with its writing center. She was a tutor in the college writing center.
4. She worked at PTC: Dankert was currently working for software company PTC in Boston. According to her LinkedIn account, she was working there as Federal Aerospace and Defense Representative.
5. She died after the Boston Harbor crash: Dankert and three others were thrown onto rocks when the boat struck a Logan Airport runway pier. All four were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she later died.
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Footage captured Shieh before crash
Cellphone footage recorded shortly before the fatal collision indicated that Lawrence Shieh was not focused on operating the boat, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, WCVB reported.
Hayden said the video showed Shieh taking both hands away from the boat’s steering wheel just seconds before it struck the pier.
"Approximately six seconds before the crash, Shieh is captured on video with both hands off the wheel of the boat," he said.
Investigators also determined that the vessel had entered an area where boats were prohibited when it slammed directly into a pier near the airport runway.
Boat entered restricted area at speed
The boat was traveling at approximately 36 mph at the time, a speed Hayden described as "dangerously excessive speed for the area."
"He was intoxicated. He unlawfully took a boat out into Boston Harbor in the dead of night," Hayden said.
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Following the collision, first responders carried out what Hayden described as a "heroic" rescue operation, navigating slippery and difficult rocks to reach the people aboard the damaged boat.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More