Who was Greg Graff? Tributes pour in for Pinellas County Schools Police Sgt after on-duty death

Greg Graff, the Sargent of Pinellas County Schools, passed away after suffering from a medical emergency while on duty on Wednesday, July 30, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was 61 years old. Pinellas County Schools Police Sgt. Greg Graff. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff's office said that a funeral procession will be held for Graff at 7 p.m. from Morton Plant Hospital and travel northbound on Fort Harrison Avenue to Drew Street. Then the procession will again go to the Eastbound on Drew Street to US Highway 19, northbound on US Highway 19 to Tarpon Avenue in Florida. Locals were asked to expect traffic delays as a result of the procession.

Who was Sergeant Gregg Graff?

Gregg Graff was a veteran police officer who worked with police forces for over 36 years. He spent 29 years working for the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia. He came to Pinellas County Schools Police after working with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department for seven years. Graff is survived by his wife, three children, and six grandchildren.

The statement, released on behalf of Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick and Interim Police Chief Ben McBride, revealed that Graff died while on duty at Clearwater School in Florida. He was participating in indoor classroom training at the school when he collapsed and was declared dead shortly after.