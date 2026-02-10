Who was Hallie Marie Tobler? Daughter of Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson fatally stabbed in St. Cloud

Hallie Marie Tobler, the 22-year-old daughter of a Republican candidate, Jeff Johnson, was fatally stabbed in her St. Cloud, Minnesota, apartment on the evening of February 7. Hallie Marie Tobler, daughter of gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson, was stabbed to death in a domestic incident in St. Cloud. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

The violent incident has shocked the community and forced her father to suspend his campaign for governor of Minnesota.

Who was Hallie Marie Tobler? Hallie was found dead from multiple stab wounds by officers responding to a medical emergency call at around 8:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of 40th Avenue South, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The killing has been classified as a suspected domestic homicide.

Hallie was the daughter of former St. Cloud City Council member and Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson.

The Republican Party of Minnesota released a statement on behalf of Johnson, “Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for governor of Minnesota.”

They further add, “We ask all Minnesotans to join us in lifting up the Johnson family during this incredibly painful time.”

The Police have also asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200.

Police have identified the husband as the prime suspect Her 23-year-old husband, Dylan Michael Tobler, was also found with injuries and was transferred to a local hospital. The injuries are believed to be self-inflicted, per the authorities working on the case.

“Based on the investigation, it is believed that (the husband’s) injuries are self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie’s injuries and death,” authorities said in a press release.

Police have stated that he is expected to face charges related to Hallie’s death once released. Dylan remained in the hospital as of Sunday night in stable condition under police custody and is expected to transfer to the Stearns County Jail.