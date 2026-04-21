Who was Jack O’Shea? Mom breaks silence after ‘fearless’ teen killed in fatal crash involving Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson

Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, 26-year-old Joseph Savarino, has been arrested for DWI after allegedly fatally striking a 15-year-old with his vehicle on Saturday night. Savarino is believed to have hit the teen just before 9 pm in Durham, North Carolina, while the boy was on an electric bicycle, WRAL reported. Who was Jack O’Shea (L)? Mom breaks silence after ‘fearless’ teen killed in fatal crash involving Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, Joseph Savarino (R) (Allison Bickel O'Shea/Facebook, Durham County Sheriff's Office)

In an emotional post on Facebook, the victim’s mother identified him as Jack O’Shea. He died at the scene.

The incident took place when Savarino was traveling north on Cole Mill Road. He had registered a 0.11 blood alcohol content when he was given a breathalyzer test around 12:45 am on Sunday morning, according to public records viewed by WRAL. He later confessed to cops that he had been drinking earlier in the night.

The famed college basketball coach’s grandson is now facing a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired, according to online records viewed by the New York Post. An investigation is ongoing.

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Savarino was booked into Durham County Detention Center. He was released on Monday after posting $100,000 bail, and has handed over his license for at least 30 days. He is scheduled to be back in court in a month, according to TMZ.

Who was Jack O’Shea? Jack’s mother, Allison Bickel O’Shea, described the teen in a heartbreaking Facebook post as “perfect, smart, athletic, fearless, and handsome.” She confirmed that the teen died on April 18.

“We are finding comfort in what was his last perfect day. He woke up and asked to go to confession at Immaculate Conception Church. He then played two baseball games with his high school team, where he did what he always did — showed up fully and excelled at first base. Later, he went on his usual afternoon bike ride with friends. As he was coming back into our neighborhood, he was involved in an accident and was hit by a car. Jesus took him immediately,” Allison wrote.