Who was Jaliyah Butler? South Carolina State University shooting victim identified, mom says ‘I wish this was a dream’

The victim of a shooting at South Carolina State University on Saturday night, October 4, has been identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office as 19-year-old Jaliyah Butler. Coroner Sean Fogle said that Butler, of Saluda, was pronounced dead at MUSC Health Orangeburg Hospital after one of two shootings that prompted a campus lockdown at the university. Who was Jaliyah Butler? South Carolina State University shooting victim identified (Jaliyah Butler/Facebook)

“My heart goes out to all the victims of this unfortunate event and to their families, the South Carolina State University family and the Orangeburg County community,” Fogle said in a statement, as reported by WLTX. "Continue to pray for these individuals and our county that we may heal and recover from this tragic event."

Late Saturday night, reports of shots being fired near Hugine Suites student housing prompted the university to place the campus on lockdown and issue an alert. Butler died in this shooting.

Who was Jaliyah Butler?

According to Butler’s Facebook profile, she lived in Greenwood, South Carolina. Her mother, Heather Weaver, confirmed the tragedy in a Facebook post. “Yes it’s true my baby Jaliyah Butler is gone! Please don’t call or message me if you isn’t direct family! Thanks! Keep my family in your prayers, please!” Weaver wrote.

Weaver said in another post, “To know I’ll never get to hear my baby Jaliyah Butler to tell me she love me again! I just can’t stomach that! Baby girl I wish this was a dream”.

Butler’s friend, Aniya Jones, also remembered her in an emotional Facebook post. “My feelings are really hurt like I can’t close my eyes without crying I can’t lay down without thinking about you Jaliyah like shii don’t feel real man get your rest my baby Jaliyah Butler I love you I will never forget you like you was my first friend when I moved to greenwood and went to that rude a** school my forever friend I’m miss you and you the one I vent to omg I can’t handle Ts you will never be forgotten baby,” Jones wrote.

Besides the shooting that killed Butler, a separate shooting was also reported on campus, which left a man injured. State agents are investigating both the shootings, and have said they do not appear to be related. Meanwhile, the university has confirmed that neither victim was a student at South Carolina State University.

Have arrests been made?

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said that one arrest has been made amid their investigation. Matthew Daniel McCoy, 18, has been charged in connection with one of the two shootings. McCoy is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and carrying a weapon on school property, according to live5news. However, it is unclear which of the two shootings he was allegedly involved in.

The shootings took place during the university’s annual Homecoming celebration, officials said. The university’s Homecoming concert, which was scheduled for Saturday night, was cancelled after the tragedy.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the young woman who lost her life and to all who have been affected,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate these senseless acts of violence. The safety and well-being of our students, employees, and guests remain our top priority.”