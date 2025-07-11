Who was John Burgess? Brother of country singer Pat Green swept away in deadly Texas floods

Deadly floodwaters are still sweeping across Texas, with over 100 lives lost. Stories of loss are coming from all parts of the state. One such heartbreaking account comes from the family of beloved Texas country singer Pat Green. He and his wife, Kori, are mourning the tragic deaths of Pat’s younger brother, John, his wife Julia, and their two sons, after the family was swept away by sudden flash floods in Kerrville. Pat Green mourns his brother, sister-in-law, and nephews, while their daughter survived. (patgreenmusic/Instagram)

About John Burgess and his family

KCEN-TV reported that John Burgess and Julia Anderson Burgess were staying in an RV near the river when the flooding happened. Their two boys were inside with them. While the couple’s bodies were later recovered, search teams continued combing the area for the children.

Julia Burgess, who taught at Lakewood Elementary School in Belton, is being remembered for her gentle spirit and love for children. Her colleagues and friends are mourning the loss of someone they say made a difference in every classroom she walked into.

The couple’s daughter was at a nearby summer camp during the flood and survived. In Liberty, a quiet town about 40 miles northeast of Houston where the family lived, neighbors gathered to pray for the family’s safe return before the sad news was confirmed.

Pat Green shares message of gratitude and grief

Pat Green on Instagram thanked fans for their compassion, writing, “Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion.” He added, “We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy.”

The Kerrville flood tragedy is just one among many, reminding Texans of how quickly nature can upend lives, and how deep the wounds left behind can go.

