Who was Kendall Corder? Milwaukee police officer dies after being shot on duty

Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder, who sustained critical injuries in a shooting on June 26, died on Sunday, the department confirmed. Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder died on Sunday. (X/ Mayor Cavalier Johnson)

Who was Kendall Corder?

Officer Corder was a six-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department. On June 26, he and fellow officer Christopher McCray, 29, responded to reports of gunfire near North 24th Place and West Garfield Avenue. As they exited their patrol vehicle and approached an alley, both officers were shot multiple times.

They were rushed to Froedtert Hospital. Officer McCray, who suffered gunshot wounds to the back and foot, was released from the hospital on Saturday. Officer Corder, however, remained on life support until he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

“He died doing what he loved to do,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a press conference. “It’s admirable.”

Alex Ayala, president of the Milwaukee Police Association, praised the resilience of officers in the wake of the tragedy.

“Rest assured, they will put on the badge tonight, tomorrow and in the coming weeks, days and years to come to protect the citizens of the city of Milwaukee,” he said at the press conference.

Suspect in Custody

Police arrested 22-year-old Tremaine Jones on June 27 in connection with the shooting. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office jail roster, Jones is being held on approximately $200,000 bail.

Community Mourns Officer Corder

Tributes poured in on the Officers Down Memorial Page, where fellow law enforcement professionals honored Corder’s service.

“RIP Hero. May you forever spend your eternal life with our dear Lord in heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with all your loved ones. Our country is now a little less safe without you. Thank you for your service,” Sergeant Mitchell G. Cheselka (Retired) wrote.

Investigator Christopher Port (Retired) wrote, “God rest your soul, Officer Corder. May your family, friends, colleagues, and community find the strength and resolve to carry on in your physical absence and continue to spread the goodness to which you were so selflessly committed. You were among the best humanity has to offer. Your dedication to service and your ultimate sacrifice shall not be forgotten.”