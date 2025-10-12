Who was Robert Szabo? Skydiver, 62, tragically dies after mid-air collision during Massachusetts jump

A 62-year-old skydiver from Connecticut died after colliding with another jumper during a dive in Orange, Massachusetts, authorities said, according to New York Post report. The other skydiver was not hurt. Robert Szabo tragically died after mid-air collision during Massachusetts jump (Fan of Rob Szabo/Facebook)

“The injured jumper landed on airport property under a fully functioning parachute,” Jumptown said in a statement, according to WBZ-TV.

The Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death. The Northwestern District Attorney’s office is investigating the incident.

Who was Robert Szabo ?

Robert Szabo was an experienced skydiver. He was injured during an October 4 jump from a Jumptown Skydiving plane and died three days later, according to Orange Fire Chief James Young.

A longtime member of the Connecticut Parachutists skydiving club, Szabo had extensive experience in the sport. Following a medical evaluation, doctors concluded that his condition was beyond recovery, and he was subsequently removed from life support.

Szabo was part of the staff at Connecticut Parachutists in Ellington, where he was known for his unique personality and dedication. In a statement, the club reflected on his impact, recalling both his dry wit and his unwavering generosity,“He gave his time, his patience, and his talent freely. He’ll be deeply missed,” according to ABC news report.

In 2022, a skydiver affiliated with Jumptown sustained injuries after his parachute malfunctioned, leading to a forceful landing atop a building.

Emergency crews in Orange regularly conduct training exercises with Jumptown to stay prepared for incidents related to skydiving.

At the time, the local fire department noted that while serious accidents at Jumptown are uncommon. According to the Greenfield Recorder, this marks the second fatality connected to Jumptown in under ten years. The previous occurred in 2018, when 27-year-old Alexis Zayas of New York fatally collided with a barn after deviating from the intended landing path.

Orange is located over 70 miles west of Boston, and lies roughly 10 miles south of the New Hampshire state line.