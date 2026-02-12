A man who allegedly killed four people in Sarasota, Florida, has been identified as Russell Kot. The 51-year-old is also linked to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Fox 13 reported. Who was Russell Kot? Sarasota quadruple murder suspect identified, linked to double homicide in Fort Lauderdale (Pexel- representational image)

Those killed in Sarasota have been identified as Olga Greinert, 49; Florita Stolyar, 66; Anatoly Ioffe, 61; and Yaroslav Blyudoy, 39. All next of kin were notified, according to Herald-Tribune.

Who was Russell Kot? Officials said that based on the preliminary investigation, Kot died from self-inflicted wounds after the alleged murders. Investigators said that he had no known documented mental health crises or past history of violence.

A motive for the shootings has not been determined yet. However, investigators said that the suspect was in a previous romantic relationship with one of the victims in Fort Lauderdale. That victim was connected to the Sarasota County victims.

The investigation remains active.

The shootings According to investigators, a neighbor called 911 shortly before 12:30 pm on Tuesday, February 10, to report that a man had been shot at a home in the Amberlea neighborhood near Proctor and McIntosh Roads.

"I don’t know. I heard a loud boom earlier, and I thought somebody dropped something, and then I just walked outside and my neighbor Tony, is lying on the ground, his house is open and there’s blood all over his stomach," the unidentified neighbor said in a 911 call, per Fox 13.

Deputies arrived to find the neighbor performing CPR on a man in the front yard. The victim was identified as Loffe, the homeowner.

Deputies moved Loffe to a different location, and he was pronounced dead shortly after. Crews with the Sarasota County Fire Department later took over.

Neighbors told deputies that Loffe’s wife may be inside the house. When they entered, they found the bodies of two men and two women.

Detectives said that they were told by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department that there was a double homicide they thought might be connected to the Sarasota murders. Police noted that Kot had been caught on camera traveling northbound through Punta Gorda before the Sarasota killings.

Detectives, working with Amberlea HOA representatives and neighbors, got a video of the suspect’s vehicle entering the neighborhood at 11:01 am. The sound of gunfire was captured on a neighbor’s Ring camera just moments later.

The man found on the front lawn was seen entering the neighborhood in his vehicle less than 40 minutes later, SCSO said. Loffe went up to the door and was shot, deputies claimed.

"There is blood everywhere. I don’t see any weapons," the neighbor said in the 911 call.

No one was seen entering or leaving the home after that.

Kot was among the four people found dead inside the home in Sarasota. His vehicle was found inside the neighborhood, according to deputies.

"It makes you really think. I just feel bad for the families. I feel really bad," said Vanessa Epperson, who lives nearby.