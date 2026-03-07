Edit Profile
    Who was Tyler Jaggers? Coast Guard rescue swimmer dies days after mission incident; fiancée pays tribute

    US Coast Guard rescue swimmer Tyler Jaggers died from critical injuries during a medical evacuation. Friends shared that he planned to propose to his girlfriend

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 12:29 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    A US Coast Guard (USCG) rescue swimmer, identified as Tyler Jaggers, has died after suffering critical injuries during a high-risk medical evacuation mission off the coast of Washington state, according to the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter Association.

    US Coast Guard rescue swimmer Tyler Jaggers died from critical injuries during a medical evacuation. Friends shared that he planned to propose to his girlfriend (Tyler Jaggers | Instagram )
    USCG Rescue Swimmers said on Instagram, “While conducting a helicopter medical evacuation offshore of Washington state, Tyler was seriously injured while being deployed to a large vessel.”

    Jaggers' close friends said that Jaggers was about to pop the question to his girlfriend, Collin Rugg reported on X.

    Jaggers' family performed the proposal on his behalf in front of the people who care about him the most. His fiancée said, “His dad placed the ring on my hand at his bedside.”

    • Shirin Gupta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shirin Gupta

      Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More

