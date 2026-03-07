Who was Tyler Jaggers? Coast Guard rescue swimmer dies days after mission incident; fiancée pays tribute

A US Coast Guard (USCG) rescue swimmer, identified as Tyler Jaggers, has died after suffering critical injuries during a high-risk medical evacuation mission off the coast of Washington state, according to the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter Association. US Coast Guard rescue swimmer Tyler Jaggers died from critical injuries during a medical evacuation. Friends shared that he planned to propose to his girlfriend (Tyler Jaggers | Instagram )

USCG Rescue Swimmers said on Instagram, “While conducting a helicopter medical evacuation offshore of Washington state, Tyler was seriously injured while being deployed to a large vessel.”

Jaggers' close friends said that Jaggers was about to pop the question to his girlfriend, Collin Rugg reported on X.

Jaggers' family performed the proposal on his behalf in front of the people who care about him the most. His fiancée said, “His dad placed the ring on my hand at his bedside.”