Who's Elon Musk 'leaning' towards for 2024 US elections? Definitely not Joe Biden

Days after clarifying that he has no intention of funding the campaigns of any of the presidential candidates, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confessed to "leaning away" from incumbent President Joe Biden. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confessed to "leaning away" from incumbent President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)

Musk made the comments during an yet-to-be-aired first episode of "The Don Lemon Show," when the former CNN presenter quizzed the billionaire about his recent encounter with Republican presidential contender Trump.

The X owner informed Lemon that his meeting with the 45th president occurred while he was enjoying "breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by” and “he did most of the talking”.

On being asked if Trump sought cash infusion during the meeting, Musk said “no”, adding that he will not donate money to Trump's campaign or pay his legal bills.

Lemon then interrogated, “Are you leaning towards anyone?”

“No,” Musk said before the host asked, “You’re not leaning toward anyone? Because you’ve been very...."

“I’m leaning away from Biden," the X owner replied with a laugh.

Last week, Trump and Musk met in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the New York Times, the two had a lengthy discussion about electric cars and rockets.

Trump, while appearing in the CNBC's ‘Squawk Box’ on Monday, admitted to have a meeting with Musk but added that he didn't know whether the world's ‘second-richest man’ would endorse him.

Stressing that he personally likes Musk, the ex-president said they both are "not on the same page" when it comes to "a minor subject called electric cars."

Earlier, the Tesla CEO declared that he chose Biden over Trump in the 2020 elections.

Elon Musk abruptly cancels ‘The Don Lemon Show’

Elon Musk unexpectedly cancelled "The Don Lemon Show" hours after sitting down for an interview with the the former CNN host, which was meant to be his first episode on the platform.

Lemon had recorded the conversation with Musk on Friday.

"Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X," Lemon wrote in a statement on X on Wednesday.

“There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election. We had a good conversation. Clearly, he felt differently.”

Musk responded to Lemon's statement after completing his Tesla plant tour in Germany. "His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying," he tweeted.

Later, Lemon made his first appearance on CNN since his resignation last year and told anchor Erin Burnett that his interview with Musk was "tense at times" and dubbed X owner's remarks about free speech "just talking points."

He announced that he will be airing the Musk interview on YouTube and via podcast on Monday.

During midterm elections in 2022, Musk urged Americans to elect a Republican Congress in order to balance Biden's Democrats.

He also claimed that Biden encourages migrants to enter the US in a bid to gain votes for Democrats.