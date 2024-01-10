close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / X announces new shows with Don Lemon, Tulsi Gabbard and Jim Rome

X announces new shows with Don Lemon, Tulsi Gabbard and Jim Rome

Bloomberg |
Jan 10, 2024 10:53 PM IST

The partnerships are aimed at adding legitimacy to X’s renewed push into video, which has been a focus of owner Elon Musk

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, announced a slate of new video shows, including a partnership with former CNN anchor Don Lemon.

X unveils new shows featuring Don Lemon, Tulsi Gabbard, and Jim Rome
X unveils new shows featuring Don Lemon, Tulsi Gabbard, and Jim Rome

Lemon will host a 30-minute show on X called “The Don Lemon Show,” airing three times a week “exclusively first” on the platform.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

X will also distribute new shows from Jim Rome, the sports-radio commentator and former ESPN star, and Tulsi Gabbard, a former US representative and presidential candidate. Rome’s show will “stream exclusively on X, five days a week,” the company posted. Gabbard will distribute “an exclusive series of documentary style videos,” the company wrote.

San Francisco-based X didn’t share financial details. The partnerships are aimed at adding legitimacy to X’s renewed push into video, which has been a focus of owner Elon Musk. High-quality video content could also offer X more lucrative advertising opportunities. As of last month, ad revenue was on track to notch a significant slump in 2023, in part because of brands’ concerns about changes to X’s content-moderation policies.

Musk has spoken several times about his interest in making X more competitive with Google’s YouTube, the global leader in online video. Historically, X has been known as a text-based platform where people go to post their opinions and share news links, so adding exclusive videos from high-profile individuals is a step toward changing that reputation. Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, moved some of his video content to X last year — though he has since launched his own separate subscription-based media company.

This isn’t the first time the social network has tried to push into professional video. The company made live video a major priority in 2016 and 2017, and even signed a deal with the NFL to stream Thursday Night Football games. Those efforts eventually fizzled as Twitter struggled to retain rights for must-see video content, which are typically expensive.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out