Who's next? New York City is on edge as women getting randomly punched in the face

Several women have recently reported being assaulted in New York City. The incidents gained widespread attention on TikTok. Many of them posted with bruises on their face, claiming someone punched them in the face. NYC women share stories on TikTok of street attacks(TikTok/Halleykate)

Why are women getting punched in the face?

Halley Kate, a popular TikTok creator, went viral after sharing her bruise and sharing experience. “I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face,” near West 16th Street and Seventh Avenue, added, “Oh my god, it hurts so bad.”

In only three days, her video about it has been viewed a whopping 47 million times amassing close to 50 million people.

Thus, it is not only Halley who has come forward with such accusations, but many other women have done so too.

Mikayla Toninato, 27 years old as well, reported a bruise directly under her left eye as a result of the same man hitting her while she was walking down the alley. Social Media advocates using these hashtags to seek medical attention and report the incidents to the police joined thousands of such victims.

The suspect in these group chases is a 40-year-old Brooklyn resident Skiboky Stora. He has been held by the police because he is being blamed for having assaulted Halley Kate. Stora’s videos on social media in which he harasses women in the streets and enters into unpleasant discourses on his appearance with them have gained wide acknowledgement among social media users. The assault history of Mr. Tim Malone encompasses other cases that happened in December 2023.

To this effect, the New York Police Department (NYPD) proved that through addressing social media, the task of stopping the violent criminals, and promotion of community safety is achievable.

However, questions remain: Is Stora the sole perpetrator, or are there others involved?

Authorities are actively investigating however, not only Stona, but another suspect surfaced too, TikTok user ‘Malous228’ claimed she was slapped in the forehead on March 23. She uploaded a video showing her alleged assailant, wearing a red jacket at the corner of West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Midtown police have declared this individual as wanted, intensifying efforts to bring them to justice.

As the investigation continues, New Yorkers remain vigilant.