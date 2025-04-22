Menu Explore
Why are flags at half-staff today in many states?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 22, 2025 02:04 AM IST

Flags across several US states are flying at half-staff today (April 21) to honor Pope Francis. This includes the states of Iowa, Arizona, and North Carolina. 

Flags across several U.S. states, including Iowa, Arizona, and North Carolina, are flying at half-staff today (April 21) to honor Pope Francis, who passed away Monday morning at the age of 88 in Vatican City.

Flags across several US states are flying at half-staff today. (UnSplash)
Flags across several US states are flying at half-staff today. (UnSplash)

According to a press release from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' office, “Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of interment for His Holiness Pope Francis who died on April 21, 2025 at Vatican City. Gov. Reynolds’ order is issued in conjunction with President Trump’s proclamation to lower the United States flag for the same amount of time."

“Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect,” the press release added.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s cryptic X post after Pope Francis' death sparks outrage

In North Carolina, Governor Josh Stein also ordered all U.S. and state flags on government property to be flown at half-staff.

“Anna and I join the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis,” Stein said. “His leadership inspired and taught us to serve with love, faith and compassion. May his memory be a blessing.”

President Donald Trump paid tribute to the late pope on Truth Social, writing, "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!"

Speaking at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Trump called Pope Francis "a very good man who loved, loved the world, and he especially loved people that were having a hard time, and that's good with me."

Trump also issued a proclamation directing all U.S. flags at the White House and on federal and military facilities across the country and abroad to be flown at half-staff until sunset.

Later, the president added: "Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!"

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Why are flags at half-staff today in many states?
Follow Us On