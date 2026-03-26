Why did Alan Ritchson hit his neighbor? ‘Reacher’ star breaks silence, ‘It escalated quite quickly...’

Alan Ritchson has returned to social media following an altercation with his neighbor. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor spoke about wrapping post-production work on Season 4 of Reacher, calling it the “best season” yet. In the caption, he described the past few days as a “crazy week.” Ritchson had also briefly addressed the situation earlier in the week. (File photo)

“This is, without a doubt the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders… as it were.”

According to Page Six, the post came days after footage surfaced appearing to show Ritchson in a physical confrontation with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, in their Tennessee neighborhood.

The video appeared to show the actor striking Taylor multiple times during the daytime altercation.

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What led to the fight? Taylor told media outlets that the confrontation stemmed from a dispute involving a motorcycle. He claimed he stepped in front of Ritchson after the actor rode past his home more than once.

“Then it escalated quite quickly from there,” Taylor said, adding that he pushed the actor because he was “coming toward me on his bike.”

He further alleged that Ritchson “kicked the crap” out of him during the incident.

Ritchson had also briefly addressed the situation earlier in the week. Speaking to TMZ on Monday, he declined to discuss details, saying he could not comment due to an “active investigation.”

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Police findings The Brentwood Police Department later confirmed that no criminal charges would be filed. After reviewing video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that Ritchson acted in self-defense, Page Six reported.

“After reviewing available evidence… no criminal charges will be pursued,” a police official said, adding that the investigation into the incident has been closed.

Officials also noted that Ritchson declined to press charges against Taylor, although a potential reckless endangerment charge had been considered.