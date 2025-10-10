Why Norway is worried ahead of Nobel peace prize announcement

Norway is on edge ahead of Friday’s Nobel Peace Prize announcement, amid heightened pressure from US President Donald Trump and his administration for the honor to go to him. In Oslo, Norway shows replicas of the obverse and reverse of the Nobel Peace Prize medal displayed at The Norwegian Nobel Institute. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Oslo on October 10, 2025.(AFP)

Trump has been openly lobbying for the Nobel Peace Prize, touting his record as a global peacemaker and reportedly making direct appeals to Norwegian officials.

His campaign has intensified in recent weeks following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and talk of a possible peace agreement. The White House’s official X account posted a photo of Donald Trump with the caption “The Peace President”, doubling his push for recognition.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, alongside Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, Trump said he had done more than any other leader to end conflicts. Follow Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, really, but I know this: that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I’ve stopped eight wars,” the Republican President said.

Oslo caught in an uncomfortable spot

Trump’s campaign has placed Oslo and the Norwegian Nobel Committee under intense international scrutiny. According to a Bloomberg report, observers in Norway fear possible diplomatic and economic fallout if the committee decides to overlook Trump.

Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes told Norwegian tabloid VG that the decision for this year’s award was finalized on Monday. He also told public broadcaster NRK that the recent developments in the Middle East could only be considered for next year’s prize.

In comments seen as a subtle rebuttal to US pressure, Frydnes implied that the lobbying had not influenced the committee’s decision. Notably, The committee operates independently of the government.

Norway’s foreign minister Espen Barth Eide also reiterated that the government plays no role in selecting Nobel laureates.

Economic ties add to Norway’s worries

Beyond the symbolism of the prize, Norway’s economic interests with the US are also at stake. The two nations are currently negotiating a trade deal, with Oslo seeking a reduction of the 15% tariff imposed on Norwegian exports.

Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth met with US officials in Washington this week to discuss the matter.

Adding to the unease, analysts have pointed to the potential vulnerability of Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund – the world’s largest – about 40% of which is invested in US assets. According to Bloomberg, some have expressed concern that Trump could target the fund if relations sour after the Nobel announcement.

Obama's Nobel win irks Trump

Trump's extensive push for the award has reignited old frustrations about Barack Obama’s 2009 Nobel win, which came just months into Obama’s first term.

“Obama got the prize, he didn’t even know what he got,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, questioning the legitimacy of that award.

“He got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country,” the US President added.

The nominations for the 2025 Peace Prize closed on January 31, shortly after Trump’s return to the White House.