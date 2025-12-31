Search
Wed, Dec 31, 2025
Willowbrook Mall shooting a mass casualty incident? First info on alleged suspect out; scary videos emerge

Published on: Dec 31, 2025 07:17 am IST

Willowbrook Mall shooting: Wayne police confirmed that they responded to reports of shots fired at the Willowbrook Mall in New Jersey

Willowbrook Mall shooting update: Wayne police confirmed that they responded to reports of shots fired at the Willowbrook Mall in New Jersey on Tuesday night. It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. NJ Transit said buses heading to and from the mall could face delays.

Reports of a shooting at Willowbrook Mall emerged on Tuesday(Unsplash)
Several videos emerged from the scene, showing chaos among shoppers and locals. A large police presence was seen at the mall premises.

Wayne Police issues statement

“Wayne Police are currently investigating an incident at Willowbrook Mall that involved the reports of shots fired. Numerous officers are on-scene and the situation is stable. We ask that everyone avoid Willowbrook Mall at this time,” the police department said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Mass casualty incident?

Initially local scanner reports stated that it was a mass casualty incident, which is defined by the NIH as ‘an event that overwhelms the local healthcare system, where the number of casualties vastly exceeds the local resources and capabilities in a short time ’.

However, these scanner reports were updated to just ‘shooting’.

Willowbrook Mall suspect info

Meanwhile, several social media users and witnesses shared unverified information about the alleged suspects. “There was a Shooting with 3 Shooters at WillowBrook Mall in Wayne NJ. We Grew Up at that Mall and it was a Nice Place. This Never Happened Before THEM…” one person tweeted along with a video from the scene.

“The incident was followed by an active shooter situation. Reports indicate 4 people were involved and 2 suspects are detained by the police,” another one added.

Wayne police have yet to confirm these details. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of these claims yet. As per scanner reports, the mall was evacuated.

