Woman left with ‘huge scar’ after microneedling session gone wrong

A woman from Lincolnshire is dealing with permanent scars after a common beauty procedure went wrong. Melia Nielsen was left with second-degree burns after a microneedling session she underwent to “feel confident without makeup.” However, things took a turn for the worse as she now has “a huge scar across my face instead of just a few spots,” the 24-year-old told Kennedy News. Melia Nielsen was left with second-degree burns after undergoing a popular cosmetics procedure that went awry

Microneedling session leaves woman with second-degree burns

The finance worker from England had undergone the treatment in July to improve her skin complexion, spending about $100 for the procedure. Nielson was already done with one session of microneedling before returning for another. But things went wrong as the provider went over the same spot multiple times. “Now I’m in an even worse position because I’ve got a huge scar across my face instead of just a few spots,” she said.

Recalling the treatment, Nielsen said, “At the time she [the provider] never said anything about it but I was actually bleeding.” “She only said five or six days later over a message that she’d noticed that I was bleeding quite a bit,” she continued, adding that she suspects the toner used by the provider resulted in a chemical burn on the “new, raw skin.”

“At the time it was stinging quite bad and she kept asking, ‘Are you okay,'” she recalled, adding, “Now I understand why she was asking that.” She continued to say that she was certain that what was happening was not “normal.” “I was panicking the night that it happened. I washed it with water and didn’t put anything on it.”

Nielsen had to rush to the emergency room the next morning because the “whole thing looked bruised. It had gone all horrible and purple.” “It had stopped weeping but it was wet to touch. It was really, really swollen,” she continued, adding, “It was pretty much the entirety of my cheek all the way up to near my eye.”

The doctors had confirmed that it was, in fact, a chemical burn. “They said what should’ve happened at the time is if she thought something wasn’t right she shouldn’t have carried on doing what she was doing,” Nielsen recounted, as reported by New York Post.