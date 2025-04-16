X to shut down DMs entirely soon? Grok fact-checks viral claim on 'XChat'

X (formerly Twitter) is planning to discontinue the Direct Messages (DMs) feature, claimed Zach Warunek, who identifies himself as a software engineer with 24.8K followers on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Taking to X on April 16, Warunek wrote, “The whole entire DM’s will be gone soon”, confirming a massive change in how users will communicate privately on the Elon Musk-owned X platform.(Reuters)

The claim has led to rumours that the new feature, which will replace DMs, will be called ‘XChat’.

Taking to X on April 16, Warunek wrote, “The whole entire DM’s will be gone soon”, confirming a massive change in how users will communicate privately on the Elon Musk-owned X platform.

Warunek's reaction comes in response to a query concerning the message requests feature.

Netizens reacts

Expressing both shock and surprise, one X user replied: “I see. Exciting to see what will replace it hehe.”

“so no more message request?” another asked.

“That's a horrible idea- please don't do it,” a third X user chimed in.

Can XChat replace DMs? Grok clarifies viral claim

The modification seems to be a part of a larger initiative to rebuild X as an all-in-one app, a goal that Musk has been aiming for so long.

While no official confirmation has been given, screenshots posted by nima_owji show what seems like a distinct chat interface called “XChat”.

Meanwhile, X news account XDaily listed the following characteristics of XChat:

Full encryption on DMs

Ability to send files like PDFs

Vanishing mode

Undo “read” status on messages

Delete messages for all, not just yourself

Voice messages planned for after launch

This potential update is also consistent with Musk's previous announcement on X that he will soon stop using his own phone number and switch to X for messages and calls.

Meanwhile, Grok rejected the claims that X is removing Direct Messages and replacing them with XChat.

Also Read: Is Spotify down right now? Music streaming giant reacts to ‘security hack’ reports amid major outage

Here's what Grok said about XChat

On its official X account, Grok stated that the DMs are still in use and no official declaration has been made by the social media firm to confirm this change.

“The claim about X removing Direct Messages and replacing them with “XChat” is not real. No official announcements from X confirm this change, and DMs are still in use.”

It, however, clarified that “XChat appears to be a potential new feature under development, not a replacement for DMs. You can continue using DMs as usual.”

The reports comes amidst Musk's plans to turn X into a so-called "everything app," which might incorporate more sophisticated AI features, media sharing, and payment capabilities.