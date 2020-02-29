e-paper
US postpones ASEAN regional summit due to coronavirus: Official

The official said the United States "values our relationships with the nations of this critical region, and looks forward to future meetings."

world Updated: Feb 29, 2020 06:15 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Leaders from the Association of South East Asian Nations had been due to be hosted by President Donald Trump on March 14.
Leaders from the Association of South East Asian Nations had been due to be hosted by President Donald Trump on March 14.(REUTERS)
         

The United States has delayed a regional ASEAN summit scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next month due to fears of the coronavirus, a senior administration official said Friday.

“As the international community works together to defeat the novel coronavirus, the United States, in consultation with ASEAN partners, has made the difficult decision to postpone the ASEAN leaders meeting,” said the official on condition of not being named.

Leaders from the Association of South East Asian Nations had been due to be hosted by President Donald Trump on March 14.

The official said the United States “values our relationships with the nations of this critical region, and looks forward to future meetings.”

