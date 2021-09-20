US president Biden to host PM Modi for bilateral dialogue on September 24

US president Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meet on September 24, the White House announced on Monday. This will be the first in-person bilateral meet between both the leaders after Biden was elected as the President of the United States.

“The President will participate in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India,” the White House said in a release.

PM Modi and Biden will also participate in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison in the first-ever Quad leaders’ summit. A virtual meeting was held earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but this is the first time these leaders will meet in person.

Biden will also address the UN on September 21.

The Union ministry of external affairs earlier said that the Quad meeting will focus on deepening ties and advancing cooperation in areas such as combating the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also discuss countering Chinese aggression and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Addressing climate change, partnering on areas related to cyberspace and technology will also be on agenda.