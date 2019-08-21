e-paper
US President Donald Trump wants Russia to rejoin G-7 group

world Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump wants Russia to return to G-7 group.
U.S. President Donald Trump wants Russia to return to G-7 group.(Reuters photo)
         

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would like Russia to rejoin G-7 ahead of the global group of industrialised nation’s summit in France this weekend.

During the previous Obama Administration, Russia was kicked out of the group which was originally G-8 countries comprising the US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and Russia. European Union also attends its annual leadership summits.

“I think it’s much more appropriate to have Russia in.It should be the G8, because a lot of the things we talk about have to do with Russia,” Trump told reporters in his Oval Office.

“So I could certainly see it being the G-8 again.If somebody would make that motion, I would certainly be disposed to think about it very favourably,” he said.

Observing that for most of the time it was the G-8 which included Russia, Trump said his predecessor Barack Obama didn’t want Russia in because he got outsmarted by Putin.In 2014, Russia was disinvited from gatherings of the former G-8 after the country’s annexation of Crimea.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 11:03 IST

