Over 40,000 Covid-19 deaths in US, New Zealand set to ease lockdown: 10 points

world

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:01 IST

The Coronavirus outbreak that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has spread across continents to become a pandemic that has locked down more than half of the planet.

More than 2 million have been infected by coronavirus across the world while over a lakh patients have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.

Here are the latest Covid-19 developments from across the world:

1. According to the Reuters tally, coronavirus death toll in the US rose to more than 40,000 - the highest in the world. The figure is nearly double the number of fatalities in the next highest country Italy.

2. Spain’s death toll continued to slow on Sunday. The country registered 410 new fatalities on Sunday - the lowest daily count in almost a month. Health ministry emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said the slump in fatalities “gives us hope”.

3. Russia confirmed 4,268 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 47,121. The increase was less than 6,060 new cases reported the previous day.

4. On Monday, Pope Francis urged political leaders to put aside partisan differences and deal with the coronavirus crisis in a united way.

5. After a month of tight curbs, New Zealand is set to ease some lockdown measures from next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

6. On Sunday, Turkey’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 86,306 - highest outside of Europe and the United States.

7. On Monday, Germany allowed the opening of some stores in selected areas. Larger stores will open later as the government plans to lift curbs in a phased manner.

8. As Ramadan nears, the UAE said medical workers treating Covid-19 patients are exempt from fasting during the holy month. The country also urged Muslims not to congregate and offer their prayers from home.

9. After thousands of people attended the funeral of a popular local cleric, Bangladesh has tightened the lockdown on seven villages. The country already has a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in place.

10. A top Chinese agriculture official said that the coronavirus pandemic threatens to trigger a new food crisis.