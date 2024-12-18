Menu Explore
US says it was ‘not involved’ in the killing of Russian General Igor Kirillov, behind ‘atrocities’

AFP |
Dec 18, 2024 01:35 AM IST

An official said that the US “was unaware of the operation in advance and does not support or enable such activities.”

The United States said Tuesday it was not involved in the killing of a senior Russian army officer in an operation claimed by Ukraine, but denounced his "atrocities."

Investigators work near a scooter at the place where Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces and his assistant Ilya Polikarpov were killed by an explosive device planted close to a residential apartment's block in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.(AP)
"I can tell you that the United States was not aware of it in advance and was not involved," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said of the killing of Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian army's chemical weapons division.

But Miller pointed to earlier US assessments that Kirillov -- the senior-most Russian military figure assassinated since Moscow invaded Ukraine -- had ordered the use of riot control agents on the battlefield in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

"He was a general who was involved in a number of atrocities. He was involved in the use of chemical weapons against (the) Ukrainian military," Miller said.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine's Western allies of being "accomplices" to the brazen assassination in Moscow.

A US official, speaking earlier on condition of anonymity, said that the United States "was not aware of the operation in advance and we do not support or enable these kinds of activities."

