Who is Igor Kirillov, Russian chemical weapons chief killed in blast linked to Ukraine?

Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's chemical weapons division, was killed on Tuesday in a Moscow attack for which Ukraine has claimed responsibility, AFP reported. This marks the most high-profile assassination of a Russian military figure since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine began. Igor Kirillov commanded Russia's radioactive, chemical, and biological defence forces, a specialised unit tasked with protecting troops in environments contaminated by radiation, chemicals, or biological agents. (File)(via REUTERS)

Kirillov and his assistant died when an explosive device concealed in an electric scooter detonated near an apartment building in southeastern Moscow, as confirmed by Russian and Ukrainian officials.

The attack occurred in a residential area of Moscow, just a day after President Vladimir Putin lauded Russian military gains in Ukraine. The Kremlin's military campaign against its pro-Western neighbour is now nearing its third year.

Russia's Investigative Committee, responsible for handling major crimes, stated that the explosion took place outside an apartment building.

Who is Igor Kirillov?

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed alongside his assistant when a bomb concealed in an electric scooter detonated outside an apartment building, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. At 54, Kirillov was the highest-ranking Russian military officer to be assassinated inside Russia, an act attributed to Ukraine. His death is expected to lead to a review of security measures for senior military officials. Kirillov commanded Russia's radioactive, chemical, and biological defence forces, a specialised unit tasked with protecting troops in environments contaminated by radiation, chemicals, or biological agents. His death came a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged him in absentia for allegedly using banned chemical weapons. The Kyiv Independent reported that the charges were based on claims from Ukraine's SBU. In his role since 2017, Kirillov’s unit did not oversee Russia’s nuclear arsenal. He was accused by Kyiv of committing war crimes against Ukraine, with charges filed a day before his assassination. Russia has denied allegations of using chemical weapons on the battlefield. Kirillov, who was married with two sons, frequently appeared on state television accusing Ukraine of violating nuclear safety standards and blaming the West for various alleged acts. In October, Britain imposed sanctions on Kirillov and his forces, citing their use of riot control agents and multiple reports of deploying the toxic choking agent chloropicrin on the battlefield. Ukraine has alleged that such agents are used to disorient its soldiers, leaving them vulnerable to Russian attacks.

