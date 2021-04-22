IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US senate confirms Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general
Vanita Gupta speaks as Biden announces his Justice Department nominees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US.(REUTERS/File Photo )
Vanita Gupta speaks as Biden announces his Justice Department nominees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US.(REUTERS/File Photo )
world news

US senate confirms Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general

Vice President Kamala Harris was on hand for a procedural vote Wednesday morning in case she was needed for a possible 50-50 tie, but her vote wasn't necessary after Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska, broke with her Republican colleagues to back Gupta.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:13 AM IST

The US Senate on Wednesday (local time) confirmed Vanita Gupta to serve as Associate Attorney General of the United States, making her the first Indian-American to serve in this role.

According to CNN, the senate confirmed Gupta to be associate attorney general in a narrow 51-49 vote after Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined with Democrats in support of President Joe Biden's Justice Department nominee.

Vice President Kamala Harris was on hand for a procedural vote Wednesday morning in case she was needed for a possible 50-50 tie, but her vote wasn't necessary after Murkowski, a moderate Republican from Alaska, broke with her Republican colleagues to back Gupta.

Murkowski explained her support for Gupta on the Senate floor, saying she was troubled by some of Gupta's statements but decided to back her confirmation following a lengthy conversation with the nominee, CNN reported.

"I asked her point-blank, 'Why do you want this? Is this worth it?' Because this has clearly been very hard on her as a nominee," Murkowski said. "And she paused and reflected a moment, and just spoke to how she feels called to serve in a very personal way that I thought was impactful."

"I am going to give the benefit of the doubt to a woman who I believe has demonstrated throughout her professional career to be deeply, deeply committed to matters of justice," she added.

Gupta has served in Justice Department's Civil Rights Division under the Obama administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vanita gupta joe biden
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP