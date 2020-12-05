e-paper
US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them 'propaganda'

US suspends exchange programs with China, calling them ‘propaganda’

The US state department called cultural programs with China “soft power propaganda tools.”

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:57 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Washington
Flags of US and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China.
Flags of US and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

The US State Department said late Wednesday it has terminated five cultural exchange programs with China, calling them “soft power propaganda tools.”

“While other programs funded under the auspices of the Mutual Educational and Cultural Exchange Act are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the (Chinese) government as soft power propaganda tools,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

