People sit in the observation area after receiving a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History vaccination site in New York, US. (Bloomberg)
US vaccinates more than 101 million people against Covid-19

  • The country has administered 240,159,677 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 308,774,155 doses.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:24 PM IST

The United States has fully vaccinated 101,407,318 people for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, accounting for 30.5% of the population, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Those figures are up from the 237,360,493 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 305,478,495 doses delivered.

The agency said 144,894,586 people had received at least one dose as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00am ET on Friday.

coronavirus vaccine us coronavirus case
