US vice president Kamala Harris met briefly with China's Xi Jinping at APEC

Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:05 AM IST

Kamala Harris- Xi Jinping Meeting: Chinese state broadcaster CCTV confirmed the meeting later in the morning.

Reuters |

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said.

"The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV confirmed the meeting later in the morning.

Read more: Daughter of North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes 1st public appearance at new launch

Xi Jinping said the meeting with President Biden in Bali, Indonesia, was strategic and constructive, and had important guiding significance for the next stage of China-U.S. relations, according to the broadcaster's official readout of the meeting.

"It is hoped that the two sides will further enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment, and jointly promote China-US relations to return to a healthy and stable track."

Harris and Xi met at the APEC summit in Thailand.

Saturday, November 19, 2022
