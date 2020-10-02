e-paper
Oct 02, 2020-Friday
Home / World News / US Vice Prez Mike Pence, second lady Karen test negative for Covid-19

US Vice Prez Mike Pence, second lady Karen test negative for Covid-19

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.” Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

world Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:05 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
United States Vice President Mike Pence.
United States Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo)
         

United States Vice President Mike Pence and Second lady Karen Pence tested negative for Covid-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.” Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.

