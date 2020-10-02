US Vice Prez Mike Pence, second lady Karen test negative for Covid-19

world

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:05 IST

United States Vice President Mike Pence and Second lady Karen Pence tested negative for Covid-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.” Pence is tested every day for the virus, O’Malley confirmed.