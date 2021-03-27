IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Venezuelan President Maduro's Facebook account frozen over misinformation
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo)
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo)
world news

Venezuelan President Maduro's Facebook account frozen over misinformation

"Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," a Facebook spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
AFP | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:00 PM IST

Facebook said Saturday that it was "freezing" Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's page for a month after repeated violations of the platform's rules against Covid-19 misinformation.

"Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," a Facebook spokesperson said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook account venezuela
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP