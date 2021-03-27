Venezuelan President Maduro's Facebook account frozen over misinformation
"Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," a Facebook spokesperson said.
AFP | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Facebook said Saturday that it was "freezing" Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's page for a month after repeated violations of the platform's rules against Covid-19 misinformation.
