Vessel in Red Sea reports being hit by missile: What we know so far

Vessel in Red Sea reports being hit by missile: What we know so far

ByMallika Soni
Jan 15, 2024 07:53 PM IST

Trade Operations said the attack happened some 110 miles (177 kilometers) miles southeast of Aden.

Missile fire struck a ship just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, the British military said. Trade Operations said the attack happened some 110 miles (177 kilometers) miles southeast of Aden and the ship’s captain reported that the “port side of vessel hit from above by a missile.”

A missile is launched from a warship during the US-led coalition operation against military targets in Yemen.(Reuters)

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said authorities are investigating and has advised vessels in transit to exercise "extreme caution".

Yemen’s Houthi rebels did not immediately acknowledge any attack, though they have fired missiles previously in that area. This comes after Houthis fired an anti-ship cruise missile toward an American destroyer in the Red Sea earlier. The US fighter jet shot it down in the latest attack on global shipping amid Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have targeted the crucial corridor linking Asian and Mideast energy and cargo shipments to the Suez Canal onward to Europe to show support for Hamas. The missile came from near Hodeida, US said, adding, “An anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon. There were no injuries or damage reported."

Monday, January 15, 2024
