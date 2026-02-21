Video shows moment of explosion after truck with liquid gas overturns in Chile, killing 4

A video of the incident also went viral, showing flames and plumes of smoke coming out of the site of the explosion. In the video, thick white smoke can be seen spreading rapidly and covering the entire road as cars stop midway.

At least four people died, and several people were injured after a truck transporting liquid gas overturned and exploded in Chile's capital, Santiago. The driver reportedly lost control of the truck and crashed.

The accident took place in the northern Santiago commune of Renca, near a major highway and an industrial area, news agency Reuters reported.

The truck was affiliated with a local gas company named Gasco, and the truck driver was among those who died in the incident.

The prosecutor's office is investigating what led up to the accident.

The explosion was reportedly felt within a radius of 120 to 200 metres and damaged at least 50 vehicles, the report said, citing firefighters.

President Gabriel Boric informed that some debris flew on three businesses, but so far, there have been no reports of further widespread damage.

Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago metropolitan region, said that there are no reports of further widespread damage. He also said that the five people were in serious condition. One person suffered full-body burns and is in a life-threatening condition

Firefighters and emergency services reached the spot immediately and started rescue operations.

In a similar incident last month, a CNG-powered truck carrying highly inflammable foam material caught fire in Ludhiana, triggering four blasts. No one was injured in the incident.

In another incident, last year, a truck driver was burnt alive after the CNG cylinder of his vehicle exploded following a collision on a flyover in Punjab. The driver was en route to deliver goods to various shops when the accident occurred around 11pm.