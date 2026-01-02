Video shows moment when fire rips through upscale Swiss bar on New Year that killed 40

In a fresh development on the devastating fire at a high-end bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year’s Eve celebrations, a video and photo of how the fire started is making rounds on social media. The deadly incident, which erupted at Le Constellation, a popular nightlife spot left around 40 people dead and 115 injured. Witnesses described chaos as patrons fled, resulting in 40 deaths and 115 injuries, with many still unaccounted for.

The visuals captured by partygoers showed the early seconds of the incident, when candles placed on champagne bottles allegedly ignited soundproofing material on the ceiling. The video showed scenes of chaos inside the venue, with flames spreading rapidly as panic set in. Some patrons were seen attempting to put out the fire, while others scrambled desperately to locate exits amid thick smoke.

Eyewitness accounts

Eyewitnesses told BFMTV that the fire may have started when a sparkling candle fixed to a champagne bottle was lifted too close to the ceiling, causing it to catch fire. One witness recalled that the flames spread with alarming speed. “Within a few seconds, the entire nightclub was engulfed in flames. We all ran out screaming and running,” the person said, describing scenes of panic as people rushed to escape, triggering a stampede-like situation.

Another witness told Italian outlet Local Team that waitstaff were moving around with champagne bottles fitted with small sparklers when they brushed against the ceiling, leading to a sudden outbreak of flames. The fire spread rapidly as the nightclub, located in the basement of the bar, had a wooden ceiling that fuelled the blaze.

AFP quoted bystanders as describing utter chaos, with people trying to smash windows to flee while others, suffering burn injuries, stumbled out onto the street. Authorities have not yet confirmed the precise cause of the fire, though earlier reports had suggested that pyrotechnics used during a concert may have played a role.

Foreign nationals among those affected

Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani said that between 12 and 15 Italian citizens were hospitalized, while 16 others remain unaccounted for. French authorities said nine French nationals were injured and eight are missing, adding that it cannot be ruled out that more French citizens are among the victims as identification is still underway.