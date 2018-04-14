Viral video shows gorilla doing handstands with trainer in Florida zoo

A video showing a gorilla mimicking his trainer’s handstands at a Florida zoo has gone viral on social media, with many expressing their amazement at the ape’s “neat” moves.

The 34-sec clip was posted on Facebook by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, an amusement park in Florida, to show the growing bond between Bolingo and his animal care specialist, Rachel.

“Take a look at this progression of enrichment moments with Bolingo and animal care specialist, Rachel! This type of training enables us to build trusting and positive relationships with the animals that call Busch Gardens Tampa Bay home in order to provide them with the most mentally and physically stimulating environment possible,” the Facebook post read.

In the footage, the 12-year-old primate was seen copying his trainer’s movements from behind the glass of the enclosure, balancing his 200 Kg body weight on his hands.

The post has received more than 5,500 shares and 5000 likes since being shared on April 11.

While many were impressed to see the gorilla’s amazing balancing act, others pointed out the ‘sad’ state of captive animals.

One wrote,” I cannot express how impressed I am with this. Way to go Rachel and Bolingo!!”

Another commented,” Seeing gorillas in zoos make me really sad.”

According to a report in The Independent, animal rights activists have also branded the video “irresponsible”.

“Releasing a video like this to the public is damaging and completely irresponsible,” the Charity Freedom for Animals told The Independent.

“This incredible animal should not be reduced to a life on display behind glass, being trained to perform tricks in some poor attempt to stimulate his mind and body.”