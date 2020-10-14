e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

Vladimir Putin says Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine

Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community.

world Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 18:28 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Moscow
Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine
Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine(REUTERS)
         

Russia has granted regulatory approval to a second Covid-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting broadcast on state television on Wednesday.

Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine, doing so before large-scale trials were complete, to the concern of some in the global scientific community.

tags
top news
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Maharashtra relaxes Covid-19 curbs, allows graded metro rail ops from Thursday
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
Farm leaders walk out of talks called by Centre, demand minister’s presence
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
‘Nice of you to come home’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah
Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals
Railway Protection Force puts out new Covid-19 norms for travellers ahead of festivals
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
The Taste With Vir: The Tanishq ad can’t survive in today’s India
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
68-year-old in Pune promised ‘potential dates’ by caller, duped of Rs 3.7 lakh
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
‘Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if...’: Minister slams RJD | Bihar polls
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In