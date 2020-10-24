e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania

‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania

President Trump’s first rally of the day was in Fayetteville in North Carolina, a battleground state he won in 2016, but where he is now trailing Biden by a thin margin of 1.5 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 21:34 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump wearing a face mask leaves after voting in the 2020 presidential election at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, US on October 24, 2020.
US President Donald Trump wearing a face mask leaves after voting in the 2020 presidential election at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, US on October 24, 2020. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

President Donald Trump cast his vote in person in his adoptive home state Florida on Saturday before heading out to address three rallies in battleground states, seeking to build momentum for the final 10 days left of polling ending November 3.

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee who on Friday promised free Covid-19 vaccines for everyone once it was available, will address two rallies in Pennsylvania, the battleground state that has been described as the tipping-point for the 2020 White House race. He will be joined by musician Jon Bon Jovi at one of them.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” the president said jokingly to reporters when asked who he voted for, at an early polling station in West Palm Beach. “We’re going to make three stops today, big ones, big rallies, three big ones … I don’t think there’s ever been anything like this, tremendous spirit.”

ALSO READ | Donald Trump says India’s air is filthy during US presidential debate

More than 54 million Americans have already cast their ballots either through early in-person voting or mail, of an estimated 240 million eligible voters in all.

President Trump’s first rally of the day was in Fayetteville in North Carolina, a battleground state he won in 2016, but where he is now trailing Biden by a thin margin of 1.5 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

His next stops were Columbus, Ohio and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also states he won in 2016. But he now trails Biden in Wisconsin by 4.6 points and Ohio, which he won by 8.1% then, he leads only by 0.6 points.

At his rallies, Trump has sought to build a momentum using talking points from the last presidential debate to play on what he believes are Biden’s vulnerabilities — shifting positions on fossil fuel and fracking, for instance, and social security funding.

ALSO READ | US presidential election 2020: Donald Trump says final debate went ‘really well’

“That could be one of the biggest mistakes made in presidential debate history,” Trump said about Biden’s remarks at the debate on transitioning from oil. “The oil industry pollutes, significantly. ... It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time,” Biden had said.

The former vice-president kept his focus on his key case against the president: his handling of the Covid-19 epidemic. “Last night, we saw the President of the United States lie to the American people — repeatedly — about the state of this pandemic,” Biden said in a speech from Wilmington, Delaware, referring to the Thursday night debate.

After reiterating his criticism of Trump’s response to the epidemic, which has killed more than 224,000 Americans and infected nearly 8.5 million, Biden spoke at length about his own plan if elected and it included ramped up production and availability of testing kits and protective gear for healthcare professional, a mask mandate in federal buildings and free vaccines.

“Once we have a safe and effective vaccine, it has to be free to everyone, whether or not you are insured,” he said, “Let me say that again. This vaccine must be free and freely available for everyone.”

tags
top news
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict KXIP to 126/7
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict KXIP to 126/7
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In