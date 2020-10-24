e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump says India’s air is filthy during US presidential debate

Donald Trump says India’s air is filthy during US presidential debate

At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the US. “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India — it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” he said at the Nashville debate.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 05:26 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Nashville
At the first debate too, Trump spoke critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.
At the first debate too, Trump spoke critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.(AP)
         

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India and China as “filthy” as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden’s plans to tackle climate change.

At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the US. “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India — it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” he said at the Nashville debate.

Biden said that climate change is “an existential threat to humanity. We have a moral obligation to deal with it.”

“We’re going to pass the point of no return within the next eight to 10 years,” he said.

Trump has pulled the US out of the Paris accord, which aims to cap global warming “well below” two degrees Celsius.

At the first debate too, Trump spoke critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

tags
top news
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
How parties justify fielding candidates with criminal cases
How parties justify fielding candidates with criminal cases
Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
‘Vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
‘Vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Unrelenting rebels pose a challenge to both coalitions
Unrelenting rebels pose a challenge to both coalitions
As onion prices soar, govt sets stock limit for traders
As onion prices soar, govt sets stock limit for traders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In