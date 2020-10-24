Donald Trump says India’s air is filthy during US presidential debate

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 05:26 IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India and China as “filthy” as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden’s plans to tackle climate change.

At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the US. “Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India — it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” he said at the Nashville debate.

Biden said that climate change is “an existential threat to humanity. We have a moral obligation to deal with it.”

“We’re going to pass the point of no return within the next eight to 10 years,” he said.

Trump has pulled the US out of the Paris accord, which aims to cap global warming “well below” two degrees Celsius.

At the first debate too, Trump spoke critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.