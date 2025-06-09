Waymo fire: Los Angeles protestors set vehicle ablaze amid riots near 101 Freeway, videos surface

Protestors in Los Angeles set a Waymo vehicle on fire amid anti-ICE riots near the 101 Freeway on Sunday. Videos from the scene showed the car ablaze and locals fleeing the area. Authorities are yet to issue a statement on the fire. A Waymo vehicle was set on fire in Los Angeles on Sunday(X)

“A WayMo has just been set on fire by protestors and multiple other around have also been destroyed,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video of the vehicle.

“WAYMO cars are currently being burned in Los Angeles! These are electric cars they will emit toxic fumes!” another person warned on social media.

This comes as demonstrations against the US immigration raids escalated for a third day in downtown Los Angeles. Protestors marched on 101 Freeway, prompting several LAPD alerts. President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to the city on Sunday, overriding objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local officials.

Newsom said he had formally requested the White House to rescind the “unlawful” deployment and return the troops to his command, warning it would only inflame tensions.

“Speak up. Stay peaceful. Stay calm,” he said on X. “Do not use violence and respect the law enforcement officers that are trying their best to keep the peace.”

In a Truth Social post late Sunday, Trump said: “A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by illegal aliens and criminals."

He further added that ‘violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations'.

“But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly in the area surrounding the federal facility, using less than lethal munitions, like tear gas and batons to chase the crowd back.