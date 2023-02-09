Home / World News / ‘We’ve been worried about…': King Charles- Ukraine's Zelensky exchange revealed

world news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 10:00 AM IST

King Charles- Ukraine President Meet: "Thank you for finding the time for me," Zelensky said.

King Charles- Zelensky: King Charles and Ukraine President Zelensky are seen.
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Britain monarch King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a visit to London after meeting with UK politicians and urging them to provide more military support to his country amid Russian invasion.

Ahead of the meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the parliament, AFP reported. During the meeting, King Charles told the Ukrainian president that he was delighted to welcome him to Buckingham Palace, to which Zelensky replied that it was "a great honour to be here".

"Thank you for finding the time for me," Zelensky said.

King Charles then said, “We've all been worried about you and thinking about your country for so long, I can't tell you” to which Zelensky replied, "Thank you so much."

The British monarch then went on to say that he heard the president had addressed both Houses of Parliament earlier in the day after which Zelensky said what a "big support" they had been, and the King replied, “I'm so glad.”

Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked King Charles for his UK's support of Ukrainian refugees during the meeting.

"I am grateful to His Majesty for the warm welcome and for supporting Ukrainian citizens who have taken refuge from the war in the United Kingdom," Zelensky said.

