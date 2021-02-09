IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / What's ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
world news

What's ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins

Trump's lawyers say the trial should not be held at all because the former president is now a private citizen. They argue that he did not incite the violence when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Former President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial begins Tuesday, forcing the Senate to decide whether to convict him of incitement of insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters laid siege to the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

While Trump’s acquittal is expected, Democrats hope to gain at least some Senate Republican votes by linking Trump's actions to a vivid description of the violence, which resulted in five deaths and sent lawmakers fleeing for safety. The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13, one week later.

Trump's lawyers say the trial should not be held at all because the former president is now a private citizen. They argue that he did not incite the violence when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

A look at the basics of the upcoming impeachment trial:

HOW DOES THE TRIAL WORK?

As laid out by the Constitution, the House votes to impeach and the Senate then holds a trial on the charge or charges. Two thirds of senators present can convict.

The House appointed nine impeachment managers who will present the case against Trump on the Senate floor. Trump's defense team will have equal time to argue against conviction.

The chief justice of the United States normally presides over the trial of a president, but because Trump has left office, the presiding officer will be Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is the ceremonial head of the Senate as the longest-serving member of the majority party.

Once the senators reach a final vote on the impeachment charge — this time there is just one, incitement of insurrection — each lawmaker will stand up and cast their vote: guilty or not guilty.

HOW LONG WILL THE TRIAL LAST?

Likely more than a week. The agreement between Senate leaders provides for up to 16 hours for both prosecutors and the defense to make their arguments, starting Wednesday, with no more than eight hours of arguments per day. Later, there will be time for senators to ask questions, and there could be additional procedural votes.

Under the agreement, the trial will open Tuesday with four hours of debate on whether the trial is constitutional. The Senate will then vote on whether to dismiss the charge against Trump. If that vote fails, as expected, the House managers will begin their arguments Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

Trump's lawyers are likely to begin their arguments Friday and finish Saturday. That almost certainly means a final vote on Trump's conviction won't happen until next week.

Trump’s first impeachment trial, in which he was acquitted on charges that he abused power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate now-President Joe Biden, lasted almost three weeks. But this one is expected to be shorter, as the case is less complicated and the senators know many of the details already, having been in the Capitol during the insurrection.

And while the Democrats want to ensure they have enough time to make their case, they do not want to tie up the Senate for long. The Senate cannot confirm Biden’s Cabinet nominees and move forward with their legislative priorities, such as Covid-19 relief, until the trial is complete.

WILL THERE BE WITNESSES?

It appears unlikely, for now, though that could change as the trial proceeds. Trump himself has declined a request from the impeachment managers to testify.

While Democrats argued vociferously for witnesses in the last impeachment trial, they were not allowed to call them after the GOP-controlled Senate voted against doing so. This time, Democrats feel they don't need witnesses because they can rely on the graphic images of the insurrection that played out on live television. They also argue that the senators were witnesses themselves.

If the managers do decide they want to call witnesses, the bipartisan agreement for the trial allows them to ask for a vote. The Senate would have to approve subpoenaing any witnesses for the trial.

WHY TRY TRUMP WHEN HE IS OUT OF OFFICE?

Republicans and Trump’s lawyers argue that the trial is unnecessary, and even unconstitutional, because Trump is no longer president and cannot be removed from office. Democrats disagree, pointing to opinions of many legal scholars and the impeachment of a former secretary of war, William Belknap, who resigned in 1876 just hours before he was impeached over a kickback scheme.

While Belknap was eventually acquitted, the Senate held a full trial. And this time, the House impeached Trump while he was still president, seven days before Biden’s inauguration.

If Trump were convicted, the Senate would take a second vote to bar him from holding office again, Schumer said Monday. Democrats feel that would be an appropriate punishment.

In response to GOP efforts to dismiss the trial, Democrats argue that there should not be a “January exception” for presidents who commit impeachable offenses just before they leave office. They say the trial is necessary not only to hold Trump properly accountable but also so they can deal with what happened and move forward.

“You cannot go forward until you have justice,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week. “If we were not to follow up with this, we might as well remove any penalty from the Constitution of impeachment.”

HOW IS THIS TRIAL DIFFERENT FROM TRUMP’S FIRST TRIAL?

Trump’s first trial was based on evidence uncovered over several months by the House about a private phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine, as well as closed-door meetings that happened before and afterward. Democrats held a lengthy investigation and then compiled a report of their findings.

In contrast, the second trial will be based almost entirely on the visceral experience of a riot that targeted the senators themselves, in the Capitol building. The insurrectionists even breached the Senate chamber, where the trial will be held.

The fresh memories of Jan. 6 could make it easier for the House impeachment managers to make their case, but it doesn’t mean the outcome will be any different. Trump was acquitted in his first trial a year ago Friday with only one Republican, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, voting to convict, and there may not be many more guilty votes this time around.

In a test vote Jan. 26, only five Senate Republicans voted against an effort to dismiss the trial — an early indication that Trump is likely to be acquitted again.

WHAT WILL TRUMP’S LAWYERS ARGUE?

In a brief filed Monday, they argued that the trial is unconstitutional, that Trump did nothing wrong and that he did not incite the insurrection during his Jan. 6 speech to supporters.

While the House impeachment managers say Trump is “singularly” responsible for the attack on the Capitol, Trump’s lawyers say the rioters acted on their own accord. They suggest that Trump was simply exercising his First Amendment rights when he falsely disputed the election results and told his supporters to fight — a term they note is often used in political speeches.

The brief goes after the impeachment managers personally, charging that the Democrats have “Trump derangement syndrome,” are “selfish” and are only trying to impeach Trump for political gain.

There was no widespread fraud in the election, as Trump claimed falsely over several months and again to his supporters just before the insurrection. Election officials across the country, and even former Attorney General William Barr, contradicted his claims, and dozens of legal challenges to the election put forth by Trump and his allies were dismissed.

WHAT WOULD ACQUITTAL MEAN FOR TRUMP?

A second impeachment acquittal by the Senate would be a victory for Trump — and would prove he retains considerable sway over his party, despite his efforts to subvert democracy and widespread condemnation from his GOP colleagues after Jan. 6.

Still, acquittal may not be the end of attempts to hold him accountable. Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, floated a censure resolution after last month’s vote made clear that Trump was unlikely to be convicted.

While they haven’t said yet if they will push for a censure vote after the impeachment trial, Kaine said last week that “the idea is out there on the table and it may become a useful idea down the road.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump
app
Close
Pyongyang: In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of Central Committee of Worker���s Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korean, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. AP/PTI(AP02_09_2021_000004B)(AP)
Pyongyang: In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends at a meeting of Central Committee of Worker���s Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korean, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. AP/PTI(AP02_09_2021_000004B)(AP)
world news

UN experts say North Korea still modernizing nuclear arsenal

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:53 AM IST
The Security Council has imposed increasingly tough sanctions on North Korea since its first test explosion of a nuclear device in 2006.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A supporter of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) gives a three-fingered salute during the read out by NLD members in Malaysia of a statement against the recent military coup, on a street in Kuala Lumpur.(AP)
A supporter of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) gives a three-fingered salute during the read out by NLD members in Malaysia of a statement against the recent military coup, on a street in Kuala Lumpur.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protesters march again, defying ban on gatherings

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:50 AM IST
The protesters are demanding that power be restored to the deposed civilian government and seek freedom for the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other ruling party members detained when the military blocked the new session of Parliament from convening on Feb. 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lanterns are strung over a road ahead of the Lunar New Year festival in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on February 8, 2021. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)(AFP)
Lanterns are strung over a road ahead of the Lunar New Year festival in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on February 8, 2021. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Thailand targets 30% electric-car production to tackle pollution

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Some of the measures to stimulate the domestic market and achieve the 2030 goal include encouraging the use of electric vehicles by state agencies, tax benefits and parking discounts for buyers, more investment incentives for companies, and developing charging infrastructure across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit.(Reuters)
The company achieved positive growth for both 2020 revenue and net profit.(Reuters)
world news

Huawei founder says hopes Biden administration will have "open policy"

Reuters, Taiyuan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Huawei has been put under heavy pressure by the former Trump administration which added the company to a US trade blacklist in May 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citing the sources, Khabarhub reported that Prime Minister Oli will visit the EC at 11 am (local time) to direct the EC and to make preparations, accordingly.(AFP)
Citing the sources, Khabarhub reported that Prime Minister Oli will visit the EC at 11 am (local time) to direct the EC and to make preparations, accordingly.(AFP)
world news

Nepal PM Oli to visit Election Commission to hold talks on upcoming polls today

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Elected in 2017 after a landslide victory, Oli became the first Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nepal after the communist alliance of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) secured nearly two-third majorities in the lower house.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attention is turning to the U.K.’s 22 billion-pound ($30 billion) test and trace system as infections continue to fall across the country as a result of the third national lockdown.(Bloomberg Photo)
Attention is turning to the U.K.’s 22 billion-pound ($30 billion) test and trace system as infections continue to fall across the country as a result of the third national lockdown.(Bloomberg Photo)
world news

UK Covid surge testing not effective, government adviser warns

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Surge testing is being extended to areas around Manchester, northwest England, in a bid to control the spread of new variants which could prove resistant to vaccines, the health department said Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
So far, 699 variant cases have been identified, 690 of which are the U.K. strain.(Yahoo)
So far, 699 variant cases have been identified, 690 of which are the U.K. strain.(Yahoo)
world news

CDC director says Pre-flight Covid tests may ease spread

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Requiring air travelers to receive a negative coronavirus test before boarding could be “another mitigation measure,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday during a press briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Justice Department has been investigating the finances of Hunter Biden, including scrutinizing some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. The tax investigation was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president.(Reuters)
The Justice Department has been investigating the finances of Hunter Biden, including scrutinizing some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. The tax investigation was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president.(Reuters)
world news

Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The transition process, which happens routinely between administrations, is expected to take weeks and would apply to a few dozen U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to the ongoing evolution of the coronavirus, the study authors called for continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy for emerging variants.(AP)
Due to the ongoing evolution of the coronavirus, the study authors called for continuous monitoring of vaccine efficacy for emerging variants.(AP)
world news

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:44 AM IST
The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the vaccine is effective against coronavirus variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This has been a difficult week for a lot of people in our community, in Colorado and across the country," New York Post quoted the center.(AP file photo. Representative image)
"This has been a difficult week for a lot of people in our community, in Colorado and across the country," New York Post quoted the center.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

15 killed in avalanches in United States in last week: Report

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Citing the Colorado Avalanche Information Centre, New York Post reported that the deadly stretch from January 30 to February 6 was the worst since 1910.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, right, arrives at Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong.(AP)
Democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, right, arrives at Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong.(AP)
world news

Hong Kong denies bail for opposition publisher Jimmy Lai

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Lai was arrested in a December sweep against pro-democracy activists accused over their involvement in 2019 anti-government protests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Reuters)
world news

What's ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Trump's lawyers say the trial should not be held at all because the former president is now a private citizen. They argue that he did not incite the violence when he told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook has introduced more stringent policies to combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation during the pandemic.(Reuters)
Facebook has introduced more stringent policies to combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation during the pandemic.(Reuters)
world news

Facebook says it will take down false Covid-19 vaccine claims

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Facebook said it would remove groups, pages and accounts that repeatedly share the debunked claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia.(Reuters)
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia.(Reuters)
world news

Australia says active Covid-19 cases at near 2-month low

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the unnamed person transferred to intensive care caught the virus overseas and had recently returned to Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2015, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a rule allowing certain H4 dependent spouses of H-1B visa holders to legally seek employment in the US, the letter said.(File Photo. Representative image)
In 2015, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a rule allowing certain H4 dependent spouses of H-1B visa holders to legally seek employment in the US, the letter said.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

United States court seeks joint status report on H4 visas

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:53 AM IST
An H-4 visa is issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the H-1B visa holders, most of whom are Indian IT professionals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP