When is Eid-ul-Adha 2025? International Astronomical Centre shares expected date

The International Astronomical Centre on Sunday announced that the first day of Eid-ul-Adha in most Islamic countries is likely to be on June 6, 2025. The International Astronomical Centre on Sunday announced that the first day of Eid-ul-Adha is likely June 6(Debajyoti Chakraborty/ANI)

The crescent moon marking the first day of the Ed Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH will be observed on Tuesday, 27th May, across the Islamic world. This would place Arafat Day, the holiest day of Hajj, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, followed by Eid-ul-Adha the next day.

Engineer Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, director of the Abu Dhabi-based centre, told ANI news agency that the moon sighting will be possible with telescopes from parts of Central and Western Asia, as well as most of Africa and Europe.

Additionally, it may be visible to the naked eye in large areas of the Americas.

Eid-ul-Adha is also known as Bakri Eid or Barkrid, Eid al-Zuha and Qurban Bayarami as well. While astronomers have forecast these tentative dates, the official confirmation of Eid-ul-Adha will depend on official Moon-sighting committees in every country.

Why is Eid-ul-Adha celebrated?

Eid-ul-Adha is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims after Eid-ul-Fitr and commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim AS and his willingness to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God.

Just as Prophet Ibrahim AS was about to sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb to be sacrificed instead, demonstrating mercy.

Eid-ul-Adha coincides with the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. Pilgrims perform specific rites, including the symbolic Qurbani (sacrifice) of meat from certain animals, which is then divided among family, relatives, friends and the needy.