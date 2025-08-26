‘When is it going to end?’: World reacts as Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 20, including 5 journalists

Israel’s double attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which killed 20, including several journalists and health workers, has attracted widespread condemnation from around the world. Mourners react next to the bodies of journalists Moaz Abu Taha, Hussam al-Masri, who was a contractor for Reuters, and Mohammed Salama, who Qatar-based Al Jazeera said worked for the broadcaster, after they were killed in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.(REUTERS)

Several world leaders and bodies criticised the strike at the hospital, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country “deeply regrets.” He also said that an investigation would be launched into the strike. The IDF also issued a statement saying it does not “intentionally target civilians”.

World condemns Israel’s double attack on Nasser Hospital

UN Secretary General António Guterres strongly condemned the "horrific killings" at Nasser hospital in the Israeli attack, which he said "highlight the extreme risks that medical personnel and journalists face as they carry out their vital work amid this brutal conflict", and called for a "prompt and impartial investigation".

UK foreign secretary David Lammy also condemned the Israeli strikes on the hospital, saying that he was "horrified". Lammy also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the strikes "intolerable" and said civilians and journalists must be protected. He renewed the call for humanitarian aid to be allowed inside Gaza and for Israel "to respect international law".

Germany's foreign office issued a statement reacting to the Israeli attacks on Nasser Hospital and said that it was "shocked".

US President Donald Trump said that he was unaware of the strikes on the hospital in Gaza. The reporters pressed on for his reaction to the attacks, to which the Republican said that he was "not happy about it".

Media bodies react to Israeli strike, raise concerns over targeting of journalists

Several media bodies from around the world condemned the Israeli double attack on Nasser Hospital that killed five journalists. Reporters without Borders head Thibaut Bruttin asked when the killings are going to end.

"When and where is it going to end? There is international law. There are guarantees that should be granted to journalists covering conflicts, and none of that seems to be applying,” Thibaut Bruttin said on the situation in Gaza and the hospital attacks.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that the world has failed to act firmly on continued Israeli attacks in Gaza.

"Israel's broadcasted killing of journalists in Gaza continues while the world watches and fails to act firmly," the committee statement said.