When will the GTA 6 trailer come out? Insider reveals details

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is just months away from its official release, and while Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about many specifics, eager fans continue to speculate on what the game will offer. Although a confirmed release date and a second trailer are still pending, here's everything we currently know about GTA 6. The parent firm of Rockstar Games told investors that there had been no major delays and that GTA 6 production is proceeding according to schedule.(Bloomberg )

First Official Trailer and Updates

The first official trailer for GTA 6 was unveiled in December 2023, marking the only official content Rockstar Games has released thus far. Since then, Rockstar has remained silent, leaving fans and industry insiders eagerly awaiting new updates.

During a recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, reassured investors that the production of GTA 6 is progressing as planned with no significant setbacks. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, acknowledged the potential for delays, noting that "there's always a risk of slippage," but emphasized that the company feels "really good about" the game's release.

In terms of marketing, insiders have hinted that the second trailer for GTA 6 could drop in April 2025, a post on ‘GTA 6 Alerts’ X page claimed.

This timing aligns with Rockstar's typical marketing strategy, which often involves launching major promotional material about six months before a game's official release. GTA VI O'Clock, a trusted source in the GTA community, has supported this timeline, citing insights from reputable journalists and insiders.

When Will GTA 6 Be Released?

GTA 6 is expected to launch in September 2025, with an autumn release seeming most likely if everything goes according to plan. However, the game’s exact release date remains to be confirmed.

Looking further ahead, some industry experts speculate that GTA 6 could be released for PC as late as 2027 or 2028, based on Rockstar's historical release patterns for its titles.

As teased in the first trailer, Vice City will make its return in GTA 6, one of the franchise's most iconic locations. Rumors suggest that players may also explore parts of Florida's Everglades, alongside famous spots like Starfish Island.

Additionally, a significant leak in 2022 revealed some key details about the protagonists of GTA 6. For the first time in the series, players will control a female protagonist, Lucia, alongside Jason, a male lead. The duo is said to have a dynamic reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde, with the pair frequently teaming up for various criminal endeavors throughout the game.

Another exciting development comes from rumors suggesting that Rockstar Games is negotiating with developers from popular games like Roblox, Fortnite, and even previous GTA titles. These discussions are believed to be focused on creating custom experiences for GTA 6’s online mode. If true, this could mean that players will have access to specially designed maps and unique in-game events, expanding the online gameplay experience even further.

The Price Tag for GTA 6

As for the price of the game, industry expert Matthew Ball speculated in his "State of Video Gaming in 2025" report that GTA 6 will likely cost over $100. While this figure hasn't been officially confirmed by Rockstar, it suggests that the game's production value will be immense, potentially setting a new benchmark for pricing in the industry.

As the release of GTA 6 draws closer, excitement continues to build, and Rockstar Games' fans eagerly await more details about the game's release, characters, and immersive open-world experience. With a combination of familiar locations, fresh protagonists, and cutting-edge online features, GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious titles in gaming history.