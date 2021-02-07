IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? All you need to know
Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers as they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport.(REUTERS)
Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers as they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport.(REUTERS)
world news

Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? All you need to know

In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants, many countries are requiring incoming travelers to show a recent negative test.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:55 PM IST

Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel?

It depends on where you're going.

In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants, many countries are requiring incoming travelers to show a recent negative test.

The US, for example, will accept results from either a test that detects the genetic material of the virus — considered the most sensitive type of test — or a rapid test that looks for viral proteins called antigens. The tests must have been taken no more than three days before departing for the US.

Health professionals usually give more sensitive lab tests via a nasal swab that take a day or more to yield results. Rapid tests have a turnaround time of about 15 to 30 minutes and are increasingly used to screen people at testing sites, offices, schools and nursing homes. For some rapid tests, users can swab themselves at home.

With either test, the US requires electronic or printed proof of the negative result from a medical laboratory. That means that even if you plan to get the faster test you’ll likely need to see a health care provider who can provide documentation.

England has a similar setup, accepting results from both types of tests. But health authorities there are imposing extra requirements, including that the tests meet certain thresholds for accuracy. Travelers are told to check to make sure their test meets the standards.

After countries instituted varying requirements, officials in the European Union agreed to standardize requirements across the 27-nation bloc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
app
Close
Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving one million Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the SII from the Indian government.(AP)
Nepal began its nationwide inoculation drive after receiving one million Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the SII from the Indian government.(AP)
world news

After receiving Indian Covid-19 vaccines, Nepal concludes phase-1 of vaccination

ANI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Frontline workers including health and sanitation workers were given priority in inoculations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths(File photo)
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths(File photo)
world news

UN Yemen envoy makes first visit to Iran to push for peace

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The trip comes just days after President Joe Biden announced that the US will end its support, including some arms sales, of the Saudi-led coalition’s war against the Houthis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has in recent months started to tighten scrutiny of its tech giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach.(Reuters)
China has in recent months started to tighten scrutiny of its tech giants, reversing a once laissez-faire approach.(Reuters)
world news

China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The new rules formalise an earlier anti-monopoly draft law released in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers as they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport.(REUTERS)
Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers as they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport.(REUTERS)
world news

Which Covid-19 tests are required for international travel? All you need to know

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:55 PM IST
In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants, many countries are requiring incoming travelers to show a recent negative test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pope Francis, speaking at his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, said he was following the situation in Myanmar.(Reuters)
Pope Francis, speaking at his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, said he was following the situation in Myanmar.(Reuters)
world news

Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'

Reuters, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce the Feb 1 coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg)
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine. (Bloomberg)
world news

UAE temporarily restricts Covid-19 vaccine to elderly, those with

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:26 PM IST
For the next four to six weeks authorities will try to vaccinate as many elderly people and people with certain diseases as possible. Some other appointments will also be available for other population segments, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure to investigate the new strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: Why South African Covid-19 variant remains a concern amid vaccination

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:57 PM IST
On February 2, the UN health agency said that the South African variant has been reported from 10 additional countries, taking the total to 41 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sadpara and his team left their base camp on Feb. 3, a month after their first attempt to scale the mountain failed because of weather conditions.(Shutterstock)
Sadpara and his team left their base camp on Feb. 3, a month after their first attempt to scale the mountain failed because of weather conditions.(Shutterstock)
world news

Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:01 PM IST
On Saturday, choppers flew to a height of 7,000 meters (23,000 feet) to try to locate the missing mountaineers with no success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg)
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm Group Co. Covid-19 vaccine.(Bloomberg)
world news

Indonesia approves China’s sinovac vaccine for use on elderly

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Indonesia started its mass inoculation drive on Jan. 13 with a Sinovac vaccine. More than 777,000 people have received their first shot and about 137,000 have had a second, official data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
world news

After US, UK, India gave the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Here's a list

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:56 PM IST
More than 5,775,322 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 till 8am on Sunday and 358,473 across 8,875 sessions in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohingya refugees board a naval ship to be transported to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal, in Chittagong, Bangladesh.(AP/ File photo)
Rohingya refugees board a naval ship to be transported to an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal, in Chittagong, Bangladesh.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January, says police

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Seeking refuge, Muslim Rohingya have for years boarded boats fleeing persecution in Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh, some taking the dangerous option of travelling with people-smugglers to Southeast Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The morning sun rises behind oil rigs sitting in storage Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at a yard outside of Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)(AP)
The morning sun rises behind oil rigs sitting in storage Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at a yard outside of Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)(AP)
world news

Iran claims no knowledge of oil cargo US is trying to seize

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:46 PM IST
“I don’t know anything about it,” Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamaninia told reporters in Tehran on Sunday, when asked about the 2 million barrels of crude aboard the Greek-owned Achilleas tanker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021, against the military takeover.(AP)
A crowd of protesters march in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021, against the military takeover.(AP)
world news

Internet access partially restored in Myanmar: NetBlocks

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:00 PM IST
United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews said the internet disruption was dangerous and a violation of human rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) leave after burying a victim of the coronavirus disease at a Muslim cemetery in Gombak, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(AP)
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) leave after burying a victim of the coronavirus disease at a Muslim cemetery in Gombak, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.(AP)
world news

Malaysia to house migrant workers in hotels to curb virus spread

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Overcrowded conditions in employee dormitories have been a key source of infections, spurring record cases and pressuring Malaysia’s health system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police stand by the entrance of a nursing home as a box of some of the first Pfizer coronavirus vaccines arrives in Madrid, Spain.(File Photo / AP)
Police stand by the entrance of a nursing home as a box of some of the first Pfizer coronavirus vaccines arrives in Madrid, Spain.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Timeline of Covid-19 vaccine deals reveals EU's lag behind UK

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:42 PM IST
The pattern of Britain investing aggressively and early while the EU takes a slower, more cautious approach has been the hallmark of the vaccine race in Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP