White House calls out China’s bullying tactics in South China Sea

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:22 IST

The White House on Tuesday accused China of “bullying tactics” in the increasingly tense waters of the South China Sea and said it would resist Beijing on the dispute.

“China’s recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the South China Sea is disturbing,” President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton tweeted.

“The United States stands firmly with those who oppose coercive behavior and bullying tactics which threaten regional peace and security.”

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 19:38 IST